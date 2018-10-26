

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish home appliances giant Electrolux AB (0MDT.L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) reported Friday that its third-quarter income declined 19 percent to 1.16 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 1.44 billion kronor. Earnings per share were 4.04 kronor, down from 5.01 kronor a year ago.



Operating income amounted to 1.76 billion kronor, 11 percent lower than 1.98 billion kronor last year. Operating margin was 5.8%, down from 6.8 percent a year ago. The company said it was not yet able to fully offset the negative impact from higher raw material costs, currency headwinds and lower volumes.



Net sales amounted to 30.44 billion kronor, 5 percent higher than 29.04 billion kronor a year ago. Sales growth adjusted for currency translation effects was 0.7%, mainly driven by price increases in several markets. Organic growth was 0.8%.



Looking ahead, the company now estimates the negative year-over-year impact from raw materials, tariffs and currency to be approximately 3 billion kronor in 2018, compared to the previous estimate of approximately 2.7 billion kronor.



Looking into 2019, based on current market conditions, combined headwinds could continue with a similar year-over-year impact as in 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX