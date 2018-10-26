

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar declined against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Friday.



The kiwi dropped to more than 2-week lows of 0.6465 against the greenback and 72.46 against the yen, from its early highs of 0.6532 and 73.41, respectively.



The kiwi weakened to an 8-day low of 1.7571 versus the euro, off its early high of 1.7414.



Reversing from an early high of 1.0830 against the aussie, the kiwi slipped to 1.0868.



The next possible support for the kiwi is seen around 0.63 against the greenback, 71.00 against the yen, 1.11 against the aussie and 1.78 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX