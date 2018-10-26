Stora Enso's Interim Report January-September 2018: Another Quarter of Profitable Growth

HELSINKI, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- INTERIM REPORT 26 October 2018 at 9.30 EEST
Q3/2018 (year-on-year)
- Sales increased 3.0% to EUR 2 585 (2 509) million, making Q3 the seventh consecutive quarter of sales growth. The growth was primarily due to favourable prices and active product mix management.
- Operational EBIT increased 23.4% to EUR 358 (290) million, due to favourable prices and active product mix management.
- Balance sheet continued to strengthen, and net debt was reduced by EUR 304 million. The net debt to operational EBITDA ratio improved significantly to 1.1 (1.6).
- Operational ROCE was 16.7% (13.9%), well above the strategic target of 13% for the fifth consecutive quarter.
Q1-Q3/2018 (year-on-year)
- Sales of EUR 7 828 (7 534) million increased 3.9%. Excluding the divested Puumerkki, sales increased 5.4%.
- Operational EBIT of EUR 1 054 (724) million increased 45.6%, mainly due to favourable prices and active product mix management.
Outlook
Q4/2018 sales are estimated to be slightly higher than the amount of EUR 2 585 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018, and operational EBIT is expected to be in line with or somewhat lower than the EUR 358 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018.
A negative EUR 10 million impact on operational EBIT in Q4/2018 is expected due to production restrictions at uncoated fine paper mill in Nymölla, Sweden. This is because water at a nearby lake, which supplies the water for mill operations, is at too low a level. The impact of annual maintenance shutdowns in the fourth quarter is expected to be similar to the third quarter of 2018. These impacts are included in the above outlook.
Key figures
EUR million
Q3/18
Q3/17
Change %
Q3/18-Q3/17
Q2/18
Change %
Q3/18-Q2/18
Q1-Q3/18
Q1-Q3/17
Change %
Q1-Q3/18-Q1-Q3/17
2017
Sales
2 585
2 509
3.0%
2 664
-3.0%
7 828
7 534
3.9%
10 045
Operational EBITDA
502
432
16.3%
466
7.8%
1 472
1 160
26.9%
1 587
Operational EBIT
358
290
23.4%
327
9.4%
1 054
724
45.6%
1 004
Operational EBIT margin
13.8%
11.6%
12.3%
13.5%
9.6%
10.0%
Operating profit (IFRS)
363
270
34.3%
317
14.3%
1 034
668
54.8%
904
Profit before tax excl. IAC
305
244
25.0%
285
7.0%
923
588
56.9%
826
Profit before tax
305
224
36.1%
257
18.6%
895
533
67.9%
742
Net profit for the period
204
191
6.7%
213
-4.3%
690
441
56.4%
614
Net interest-bearing liabilities
2 172
2476
-12.3%
2 442
-11.1%
2 172
2 476
-12.3%
2 253
Operational ROCE
17%
13.9%
15.5%
16.6%
11.4%
11.9%
Earnings per share (EPS) excl. IAC, EUR
0.31
0.27
13.3%
0.31
-2.2%
0.97
0.63
53.8%
0.89
EPS (basic), EUR
0.27
0.24
12.9%
0.28
-2.5%
0.90
0.57
57.7%
0.79
Net debt/last 12 months' operational EBITDA ratio
1.1
1.6
1.3
1.1
1.6
1.4
Average number of employees
26 545
27 001
-1.7%
26 155
1.5%
26 059
26 371
-1.2%
20 206
Stora Enso's CEO Karl-Henrik Sundström comments on the third quarter 2018 results:
"We have now delivered our seventh consecutive quarter of sales growth. With a sales increase of 3%, or close to 5% excluding the divested Puumerkki, we continue our path of sustainable profitable growth. We see the results of our active work on product mix and pricing. Despite challenges for the Consumer Board division, we are delivering a 23% increase in operational EBIT and an operational EBIT margin of almost 14%. This shows the strength of our portfolio. All things considered, operational EBIT is expected to be clearly higher in 2018 compared to 2017.
Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials and Paper divisions reported sales growth. Packaging Solutions and Biomaterials divisions delivered all-time high operational EBIT. For Wood Products, it was a record high operational EBIT in a third quarter. In the quarter, Paper stands out with strong sales growth, solid profitability and cash flow.
We continue to strengthen our balance sheet and net debt/ EBITDA was reduced from 1.6 to 1.1. For the fifth consecutive quarter, operational ROCE is well above our strategic target. On the whole, the direction is right.
The pace of our transformation continues to be high. The investment in a new cross laminated timber (CLT) unit at the Gruvön sawmill is proceeding on time. We are also investing in a Biocomposite Competence Center to further accelerate the replacement of fossil-based plastics with renewable materials.
I would like to end by highlighting three things:
We have been awarded as the most start-up-friendly company in Finland 2018. An example of our work with start-ups is a recent agreement with TRÄ Group, who has been part of our Accelerator programme. We have a joint ambition to improve the construction efficiency and increase digitalisation in the building industry. We also continue our collaboration with the start-up company Sulapac with the ambition of replacing non-renewable packaging components with renewable ones for liquid packaging applications. Our target is to launch new products by end of the first quarter of 2019.
From among 3 000 public companies, we have been ranked number 1 in Finland and number 12 globally for gender balance and gender equality. The ranking is made by Equileap, a leading organisation providing data and insights on gender equality in the corporate sector.
Finally, we are providing material to the world's largest engineered timber office building, located in Brisbane, Australia. In total, the building is using over 6 000 cubic metres of Stora Enso CLT and glulam. With this, the amount of carbon that will be stored equals the average annual emissions of more than 1 600 cars. We play an important role in driving a fossil-free future via the bioeconomy.
As always, I would like to thank our customers for their business, our employees for their dedication, and our investors for their trust."
