HighWire welcomes its newest partner, the JAMA Network (Journal of the American Medical Association), who is using the award winning Impact Vizor journal analytics tool, part of the HighWire Analytics solution, to gain a deeper understanding of their digital journal program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181026005017/en/

The American Medical Association is the largest medical body in the United States. Through the implementation of HighWire Analytics, publishers within the JAMA Network will be better able to visualize, analyze and compare editorial programs for rapid, evidence based decisions.

Impact Vizor was named 'Best Business Intelligence Reporting Analytics Solution' at the 2018 CODiE Awards. A core component of HighWire's 'evidence based publishing' technology, Impact Vizor is able to illustrate the relationship between citations, readership and article downloads.

Howard Bauchner, MD and Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the American Medical Association said: "As a data-driven publisher, JAMA Network is pleased to partner with HighWire's Impact Vizor to get faster and easier insights into publication trends, new challenges and opportunities, and the business implications of our acceptance and rejection decisions.

Dan Filby, CEO, HighWire, adds: "I'm incredibly proud to announce JAMA Network's adoption of Impact Vizor. One of the objectives for our HighWire Analytics technology was to create solutions that help non-technical publishing staff and editors easily frame questions and interpret data to gain insights into the impact of publishing decisions. This landmark deal is not only hugely important within the medical and scientific community, but also a real recognition of the value our technology adds to publishers, highlighting its strong value capabilities across all industries.

For further information on HighWire Analytics and our other tech solutions, visit HighWire's website.

-- END --

About HighWire

HighWire is the technology partner of choice for world-leading commercial and academic publishers. With offices globally, HighWire provides digital publishing solutions and platform expertise across all aspects of the publishing life cycle, including content management and hosting, e-commerce, analytics, access and identity management, manuscript submission and tracking. HighWire also delivers strategic consulting services, for systems and application development and improving customer experience.

HighWire is a CODiE award winner for Vizors in the Best Business Intelligence Reporting Analytics Solution category.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181026005017/en/

Contacts:

Clarity PR

Ashley Dennee

highwire@clarity.pr