For the first time ever, the British Fashion Council (BFC), the leading organisation for promoting British designers in the global fashion economy and organiser of among other industry highlights London Fashion Week, will open an exclusive pop-up boutique at Bicester Village.

For 11 days only, from 1 November, the BFC Designer Pop-up will showcase a unique edit of Britain's most exciting fashion brands, including Christopher Kane, Emilia Wickstead, Eudon Choi, Holly Fulton, Marques'Almeida, Mother of Pearl, Nicholas Kirkwood, Perfect Moment, Roksanda, Sharon Wauchob, Teatum Jones and TEIJA.

The BFC Designer Pop-up comes as part of a two-year partnership between the BFC and The Bicester Village Shopping Collection, which aims to collectively support British designers through a tailored programme of business mentorship and commercial opportunity.

Titled 'The Business of Retail', the bespoke mentorship programme is offered to both established and emerging brands from the BFC's owned charities, the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund and the BFC Fashion Trust. It will give these designers a new retail landscape, business development expertise and global exposure, assisting them in achieving sustained commercial success.

Visitors to Bicester Village will discover established leading British and international fashion and lifestyle brands, including Oscar de la Renta, Anya Hindmarch, Temperley London, Roland Mouret, Smythson, Tory Burch, The White Company, Golden Goose, Rapha and Belstaff, and the newly opened Tate store and Café Wolseley. The Village is the founding member of The Bicester Village Shopping Collection, which comprises nine high-end shopping destinations across Europe and two in China, including the newly expanded Shanghai Village.

ABOUT BICESTER VILLAGE

Located in Oxfordshire, just 46 minutes by train from London Marylebone, Bicester Village is home to more than 160 boutiques from leading British and international fashion and lifestyle brands, including Oscar de la Renta, Anya Hindmarch and Temperley London, Roland Mouret and Tory Burch, Marni and Mulberry, Smythson and The White Company, Golden Goose, Rapha and Belstaff. The Village offers exceptional year-round savings of up to 60% on the recommended retail price. Its world-class dining offering includes the recently opened Café Wolseley, from the same group as London favourite The Wolseley. It also hosts an ever-evolving programme of art, music and retail theatre as a result of partnerships with the likes of Tate, among others.

