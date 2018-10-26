Online print shop increasingly relies on production and store partnerships

The online print shop Unitedprint is encouraging production and shop partnerships through its new corporate website at www.unitedprint.info. This way, it is providing an insight into its expended strategy to support its further growth.

On www.unitedprint.info Unitedprint is not only presenting its well-known brands and introducing itself to potential employees, it is also building up partnerships within the production and distribution sectors. The platform concept will continue to be the focus of Unitedprint's future development.

In order to further expand its range of products and services for its customers and make them more appealing, the online printing company is opening up its corporate website to production partners. Unitedprint is constantly on the lookout for efficient producers who meet their qualitative and quantitative requirements in order to provide their customers with an even larger product portfolio and even faster delivery times. Unitedprint is therefore inviting companies within the printing, advertising media and technology industries to share their experience, skills and even their own special products in order to achieve a joint national and international Web2Print success.

As for sales, the online printing company also offers web-to-print partnerships through its USS programs where one can benefit, as a reseller, from Unitedprint's portfolio, prices, quick process and know-how. The new corporate website gives interested parties the opportunity to register directly for the Web2Print partner programs.

"With our new 'digital business card' www.unitedprint.info we can further expand our relationships with new and additional partners, creating a valuable network of production and shop partnerships to continuously increase the value for our customers," says Fabian Frenzel, Director of Innovation/Marketing at Unitedprint.

Unitedprint.com is a global and innovation-oriented e-commerce company in the print and media sector. As one of Europe's leading online printing companies, Unitedprint.com SE employs around 700 people and operates the well-known brands print24, Easyprint, Unitedprint, getprint, printwhat, FIRSTPRINT, DDK PRINT BIG, infowerk and USS (Unitedprint Shop Services) at 26 locations worldwide in addition to Germany and in 21 other European countries as well as in Brazil, China, Canada and the USA. Alongside traditional printing products, Unitedprint also offers its customers high-quality products and services within categories such as textile printing, photo printing, large-format printing, advertising equipment, promo products and catering supplies.

