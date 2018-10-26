sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,40 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0LEEL ISIN: SE0001857533 Ticker-Symbol: RPZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RADISSON HOSPITALITY AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RADISSON HOSPITALITY AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
26.10.2018 | 10:05
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Radisson Hospitality AB: Appointment of Radisson Hospitality AB's Nominating Committee postponed

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Radisson Hospitality") has been informed by the Company's largest shareholders, that the appointment of members to the Nominating Committee ahead of the Company's annual general meeting 2019, to be held in Stockholm on 30 April 2019, has been postponed with reference to and pending completion of the Jin Jiang led consortium's previously announced acquisition of shares in the Company. Please refer to Radisson Hospitality's press release dated 9 August 2018 for further information regarding such transaction.

The Company intends to announce an update on the Nominating Committee as soon as possible and in due time before the Company's annual general meeting.

Radisson Hospitality has not been provided with any further information.

***

Investor Relations Contacts:

KNUT KLEIVEN
Deputy President & CFO
knut.kleiven@radissonhotels.com (mailto:knut.kleiven@radissonhotels.com)

EVA-MARIA ERAUW
Executive Vice President & General Counsel
eva-maria.erauw@radissonhotels.com (mailto:eva-maria.erauw@radissonhotels.com)

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/142138/R/2222377/870307.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Radisson Hospitality AB via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)