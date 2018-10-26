Radisson Hospitality AB: Appointment of Radisson Hospitality AB's Nominating Committee postponed

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Radisson Hospitality") has been informed by the Company's largest shareholders, that the appointment of members to the Nominating Committee ahead of the Company's annual general meeting 2019, to be held in Stockholm on 30 April 2019, has been postponed with reference to and pending completion of the Jin Jiang led consortium's previously announced acquisition of shares in the Company. Please refer to Radisson Hospitality's press release dated 9 August 2018 for further information regarding such transaction.

The Company intends to announce an update on the Nominating Committee as soon as possible and in due time before the Company's annual general meeting.

Radisson Hospitality has not been provided with any further information.

Investor Relations Contacts:

KNUT KLEIVEN

Deputy President & CFO

knut.kleiven@radissonhotels.com (mailto:knut.kleiven@radissonhotels.com)

EVA-MARIA ERAUW

Executive Vice President & General Counsel

eva-maria.erauw@radissonhotels.com (mailto:eva-maria.erauw@radissonhotels.com)

