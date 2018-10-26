CNH Industrial N.V.: IVECO welcomes toll exemption for natural gas vehicles in Germany





The German Parliament has passed a resolution to exempt Compressed and Liquefied Natural Gas (CNG and LNG) vehicles from motorway tolls from January 1, 2019 to December 31,2020. The toll exemption will have a positive impact beyond German borders due to the country's central position on the main European long-haul routes and will boost the transport industry's transition to natural gas alternative traction vehicles, adding financial advantages to their environmental benefits.

London, October 26, 2018

The German Federal Parliament has approved a resolution to exempt natural gas alternative traction vehicles above 7.5 tonnes from motorway tolls (MAUT) from January 1, 2019 for an initial period of two years. From 2021 onwards, the exemption will still be applied for the pollution component, but no longer in place for the infrastructure and noise components. This exemption, together with the subsidies on the purchase of natural gas vehicles announced in July (€12,000 for LNG and €8,000 for CNG vehicles), further increases the financial benefits of these sustainable trucks for German logistics operators, with savings ranging from 9.3 to 18.7 euro cents per kilometer depending on the weight category.

IVECO, a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI/MI: CNHI), welcomes the resolution confirming its long-held vision for sustainable transport using natural gas. The company, which has been at the forefront in the development of this technology for a period of more than 20 years, today leads the way with a complete range of CNG and LNG vehicles ranging from the Daily NP light commercial vehicle to its long-haul truck, the Stralis NP boasting an autonomy of up to 1,600 km. LNG and CNG trucks are capable of meeting the specific requirements of virtually all sectors - from freight forwarders to logistics companies operating on routes of all distances. These vehicles deliver the full environmental benefits of natural gas, generating 90% less NO2, 99% less Particulate Matter and, with biomethane, 95% less CO2 than their diesel equivalents.

Additionally, the extremely low noise levels achieved by natural gas vehicles offer logistics operators a competitive advantage in urban and night-time missions.

Pierre Lahutte, IVECO Brand President commented: "The German Parliament's approval of the motorway toll exemption for CNG and LNG trucks complements the subsidies already announced in July to support the purchase of these vehicles. Germany is at the crossroads of European logistics, so these decisive moves by the country's authorities will dramatically accelerate the penetration of alternative natural gas powertrains across the continent."

