Raketech Announces Nomination Committee in Preparation for 2019 Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the decision of the MAnnual General Meeting (AGM), Raketech has appointed a principal nomination committee ahead of the next Annual General eeting in May 2019. The nomination committee includes representatives from the largest shareholders and the Chairman of the Board.

The nomination committee members include:

Tobias Persson Rosenqvist, chairman, appointed by Swiss Life Liechtenstein AG

Erik Skarp, appointed by Light Showdown Limited

Peter Björnström, appointed by Akterbog Limited

Martin Larsson, appointed by Chalex i Göteborg AB

Christian Lundberg, Raketech Chairman of the Board

We invite shareholders to send proposals to the nomination committee ahead of the 2019 AGM via e-mail to nomination@raketech.com. Proposals must be received by January 31, 2019.

The information was submitted for publication on October 26, 2018, at 10:00 CET.

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering SEO, online guides, communities and social media products in primarily the Nordic region and the UK. Through some 20 flagship brands, Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

For more information, please contact Andreas Kovacs, CFO, investor@raketech.com

