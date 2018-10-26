sprite-preloader
Targovax ASA: Announcement of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX, Targovax), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, will announce its third quarter 2018 results on Thursday, 1 November 2018 at 07:00 CET.

The results report, and the presentation will be available at www.targovax.com in the investors section from 07:00 CET.

Øystein Soug, Chief Executive Officer of Targovax, will host an online presentation for investors, analysts and the press at 08:45 CET. The presentation can be followed here, or at: https://www.facebook.com/AXExposure/videos/279295392691286/

For an elaborate presentation of the Targovax strategy, please visit targovax.com for a replay of the 15 October 2018 Capital Markets Day.

For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47-922-61-624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media and IR enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47-9300-1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

Simon Conway/Stephanie Cuthbert - FTI Consulting (International)
Phone: +44-20-3727-1000
Email: Targovax@fticonsulting.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-asa--announcement-of-third-quarter-2018-financial-results,c2656119


© 2018 PR Newswire