Companies at the forefront of new developments in fintech, blockchain and banking have been honoured in this year's Future Digital Awards.
The awards are given to companies that Juniper believes have made significant progress within their sector and are now poised to make considerable market impact in the future.
The first batch of award winners and runners-up were as follows:
- Juniper Purple Award for Fintech Excellence
- Winner Adyen
- Fintech Mover Shaker of the Year
- Winner Jessi Baker, CEO, Provenance
- Socially Responsible Fintech Company of the Year
- Winner Stripe
- Blockchain Innovation of the Year (Judges' Choice)
- Winner BTL Interbit Platform
- Best Blockchain Platform
- Winner IBM IBM Blockchain Platform
- Highly Commended Finacle Finacle Trade Connect
- Best Blockchain Deployment in Logistics
- Winner Everledger Everledger Platform
- Highly Commended Provenance Provenance Platform
- Best Blockchain Deployment in Healthcare
- Winner Guardtime Personal Health Record Platform, myPCR
- Highly Commended Pokitdok Dokchain
- Best Blockchain Deployment in Land Registry
- Winner ChromaWay Postchain
- Highly Commended Propy Propy
- Best Blockchain Deployment in Banking Payments
- Winner Finacle Finacle Payments Connect
- Highly Commended IBM Global Payment Platform
- Fintech Innovation of the Year (Judges' Choice)
- Winner Octo Telematics Next Generation Platform
- Best Insurtech Platform
- Winner Guidewire Guidewire InsuranceNow
- Highly Commended Octo Telematics Next Generation Platform
- Best RegTech Platform
- Winner MetricStream M7
- Highly Commended ComplyAdvantage ComplyAdvantage
- Best AI Platform
- Winner Onfido Onfido
- Highly Commended Multiply Multiply
- Best Chatbots Platform
- Winner Dorsum Botboarding
- Highly Commended Clinc AI Training Platform
- Best Lending Platform
- Winner Kabbage Kabbage Platform
- Highly Commended Kreditech Monedo Now
- Banking Innovation of the Year (Judges' Choice)
- Winner Yobota Yobota
- Best Banking Platform
- Winner Fidor Fidor Market
- Highly Commended Yobota Yobota
- Best Digital Bank Award
- Winner Digibank
- Highly Commended Revolut
Dr Windsor Holden, panel judge and Head of Forecasting Consulting at Juniper Research, said: "Once again, the standard of entries in the award submissions has been outstanding, and testament to the continuing rapid progress we are witnessing in the development of the fintech space."
Juniper Research provides research services to the global communications sector.
