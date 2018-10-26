

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K stocks fell sharply on Friday, tracking steep declines across Europe and a plunge in U.S. stock futures as Amazon and Alphabet both disappointed with their third-quarter earnings after the U.S. closing bell. Earnings of domestic firms also proved to be a mixed bag.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 123 points or 1.77 percent at 6,879 in late opening deals after closing 0.6 percent higher in the previous session.



Royal Bank of Scotland tumbled 4.3 percent as it warned of uncertain economic outlook after reporting lower-than-expected profit for the third quarter.



Glencore dropped 2 percent after lowering its oil production guidance. Anglo American declined 1.7 percent and Antofagasta fell over 1 percent.



Oil major Tullow Oil plunged 5.4 percent and BP Plc gave up 3.6 percent as oil remained on track to post a third weekly loss.



British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines Group jumped 3 percent as it reported strong third-quarter trading results despite rising costs.



Ryanair Holdings inched up 0.2 percent after signing collective labor agreements with two Belgian Unions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX