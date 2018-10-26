Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
London, October 26
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 25-October-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|182.56p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|183.29p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 25-October-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|70.77p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|71.09p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP24.52m
|Borrowing Level:
|22%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---