City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 25-October-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 182.56p

INCLUDING current year revenue 183.29p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 25-October-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 70.77p

INCLUDING current year revenue 71.09p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP24.52m

Borrowing Level: 22%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528