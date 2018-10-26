Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, October 26
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 25/10/2018) of £181.01m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 25/10/2018) of £181.01m
|Cash Position of £13.0m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 25/10/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,260.93p
|8,006,179
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2242.01p
|Income share price
|2105.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(6.90)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 25/10/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|14.98
|2
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|10.96
|3
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|10.58
|4
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|10.43
|5
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|9.27
|6
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|8.08
|7
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|7.25
|8
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|4.93
|9
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|4.65
|10
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|4.56
|11
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|2.89
|12
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|2.67
|13
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.05
|14
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.21
|15
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.07
|16
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.90
|17
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.69
|18
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.64
|19
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|0.50
|20
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.43
|21
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.42
|22
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.37
|22
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.37
|24
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.11
|25
|Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001
|0.00
|26
|Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p
|0.00