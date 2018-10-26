

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's trade balance logged a surplus in September, Statistics Sweden reported Friday.



The trade surplus totaled SEK 1.4 billion compared to a shortfall of SEK 7.7 billion in August. In the same period last year, the surplus was SEK 2.4 billion.



On a yearly basis, exports advanced 9 percent and imports increased 10 percent in September.



Trade in goods with countries outside the EU resulted in a surplus of SEK 12.2 billion, while EU trade resulted in a deficit of SEK 10.8 billion.



Seasonally adjusted, trade balance showed a shortfall of SEK 0.9 billion in September, compared with a deficit of SEK 1.3 billion in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX