

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $247.6 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $190.3 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $1.32 billion from $1.16 billion last year.



Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $3.09 vs. $2.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.94 -Revenue (Q3): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.16 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.10 - $3.14 Full year EPS guidance: $11.69 - $11.73



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX