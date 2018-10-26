

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) reported a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $310.2 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $317.3 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.08 billion from $1.06 billion last year.



Moody's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $310.2 Mln. vs. $317.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.59 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q3): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.95 - $7.10



