

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) announced, for 2018, on a GAAP basis, based on current spot rates and including the impact of the Global Growth and Efficiency Program, the company expects lower gross margin and double-digit earnings per share growth versus 2017. Excluding charges resulting from the Global Growth and Efficiency Program, charges related to U.S. tax reform and the benefit from a foreign tax matter in 2018, based on current spot rates, the company is planning for a year of continued strong operating cash flow, lower gross margin, sustained advertising investment and 3-4% earnings per share growth versus 2017.



Based on current spot rates, for the fourth quarter, the company expects a low-single-digit net sales decrease due to foreign exchange and low-single-digit organic sales growth.



For the third-quarter, excluding charges resulting from the Global Growth and Efficiency Program in both periods and the charge related to U.S. tax reform in 2018, net income was $625 million, a decrease of 3% versus third quarter 2017, and earnings per share in third quarter 2018 was $0.72, a decrease of 1% versus third quarter 2017.



The company reported worldwide net sales of $3.845 billion in third quarter 2018, a decrease of 3.0% versus third quarter 2017. Global unit volume was even with the year ago quarter, pricing increased 1.0% and foreign exchange was negative 4.0%. Organic sales (net sales excluding the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestments) decreased 0.5%.



Ian Cook, CEO, stated, 'The third quarter was a challenging one with category growth rates remaining soft in many markets and unfavorable movements in foreign exchange. Net sales decreased 3.0% and organic sales decreased 0.5%, primarily due to market volatility in Brazil and trade inventory reductions in China.'



