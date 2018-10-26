New All Vegan Online Ethical Marketplace Launches With 12 Months Commission Free Offer, 27th October 2018, Crazy-bean.com

LONDON, October 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Crazy-bean.com supports independent vegan suppliers to grow their businesses by taking the hassle out of online selling and order management.

Crazy-bean.com is the first quality, commercial and scalable fully vegan multi-vendor platform in the UK. They are ambitious, based on projections they aim to go global in year 3. They are currently offering vendors 12 months commission free to achieve rapid and significant market share to ensure crazy-bean.com becomes the only choice for vegan consumer trading.

Krissi and Rob, both with successful corporate backgrounds, opened their vegan restaurant in Surrey in 2016. They have seen the growth of the vegan market first hand and have been busy from day one. Through this venture they have met some of the most exciting, hard-working, inspirational and influential business owners responding to significant growth in demand in the vegan sector. In support of this growth they built crazy bean ethical marketplace in early 2018.

The website already has a number of boutiques open including Love Seitan, Will's Vegan Shoes, Ripe and Nine, The Punky Bunny and Artisanal Vegan, all now trading. The official launch is scheduled for this weekend, 27th and 28th October at VegfestUK 2018, london.vegfest.co.uk . They can't wait to onboard more vendor boutiques and meet future buyers at the event.

The site is simple to use, sellers can reach more customers and customers can safely purchase quality vegan food, beauty, gifts, clothing and more. The site provides an easy to use vendor dashboard so managing a boutique is easy and safe.

A recent survey carried out by comparethemarket.com reports that there are 3.5 million people, 6% of the UK population, identifying as vegan as of January 2018, a huge increase on 545,000 in 2016. This dramatic growth is driving demand in a market estimated to be currently worth circa £14bn domestically and $51bn globally. We are also seeing non-vegans choosing vegan alternatives further fuelling demand.

The corporates are responding and alongside corporate supply there is an aggressively growing number of successful independent businesses in the UK. VegfestUK, the first vegan trade show also open to the public held at London Olympia, is predicting over 15,000 attendees in 2018.

For more information go to crazy-bean.com or message the team at marketplace@crazy-bean.com



