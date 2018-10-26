

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) announced the company now expects full year adjusted DEPS of $11.69 - $11.73, compared to previous guidance of $11.40 - $11.56. For the fourth quarter of 2018, the company expects adjusted DEPS of $3.10 - $3.14.



Third-quarter adjusted DEPS was $3.09, a 31% increase from prior year. GAAP and adjusted revenue were $1.32 billion, up 14% and 13%, respectively. Organic revenue increased 9%, for the quarter.



Neil Hunn, Roper's CEO, said: 'Organic revenue grew 9%, with broad-based contributions across our software, network, and product businesses. Operating profit grew double-digits and margins expanded in each of our four reporting segments as our business leaders continued their nimble execution across our diverse niche markets.'



