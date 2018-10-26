

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The South African Rand fell against the U.S. dollar in the European session on Friday, after ratings agency Moody's assessed that South Africa's mid-term budget projected a larger fiscal deficit that is credit negative.



'The government's revised budget policy statement projects larger fiscal deficits and higher government debt, amid slower growth, a weaker rand and higher interest rates than expected in February, a credit negative,' Moody's said.



The rand fell following the statement, touching a new 2-week low of 14.73. If the rand falls further, 16.00 is possibly seen as its next support level. At Thursday's close, the pair was worth 14.62.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX