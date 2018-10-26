Findit, Inc.: Freedom Loan Resolution Selected Findit To Improve Their Online Presence And Brand Identity

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2018 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) a Nevada Corporation has been engaged by Freedom Loan Resolution, a student debt counseling company in California, to assist in their online marketing campaign. The overall objective of this campaign is to help Freedom Loan Resolution increase organic search results and improve indexing and visibility in organic search engines such as Google, Yahoo, and Bing as well as on social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google +.

Freedom Loan Resolution provides student debt counseling to help students apply for various loan forgiveness programs in select states, but also nationwide. Students have the ability to apply for student loan forgiveness, income based payment plans, and federal student loan consolidation. Many students that are struggling to make ends meet do not know these programs are available, how to apply for these programs, or which programs they are eligible for. Freedom Loan Resolution helps students identify the best course of action for their student debt so they can get the financial relief they deserve.

What Findit Does For Freedom Loan Resolution:

Findit was hired to help Freedom Loan Resolution get more exposure online under the keywords that describe the services that they provide. Findit's strategy to help Freedom Loan Resolution improve their overall online presence and brand image started with identifying the services that Freedom Loan Resolution wanted to show up for organically in search engines such as Google, Yahoo, and Bing. Freedom Loan Resolution's main goal was to index for 'student loan debt solution' in several key states: California, New York, Texas, Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Because of this, part of their campaign on Findit included the setup of their very own unique Findit URL, which is an extension of Findit.com. Freedom's unique URL is www.findit.com/student-loan-debt-solution.

The above screen shot shows Freedom Loan Resolution Search Result on page 1 of Google in the #2 Spot under a .gov website.

Freedom Loan Resolutions unique URL on Findit is its own site within Findit.com, As part of their campaign, Findit sets up a photo gallery within their Findit site that includes photos titled and captioned around the services that they offer, which index in Findit and are crawled by Google, Yahoo, and Bing. Having pictures properly titled increases the likelihood of indexing those images on the first page of Google search results when the title of the picture matches to what the person is searching, all of which leads to more conversions.

Once the Findit site is set up within the URL, content is created in the Right Now Feed. The Right Now Feed allows members to post updates that can include unlimited text in the text field, unlimited photos in the photo section, a link to a video, an audio file and a press release. As part of Freedom Loan Resolution's marketing campaign, Right Now Posts were created within this URL, targeting the specific services that they offered in the key states they provided us, helping to increase organic search results for the keyword search or searches done in Google that match the content created on Findit.

In addition to marketing content created on Findit, these status updates and photos are shared to their Facebook Page, which we manage, as well as their Google + account and Google My Business Account. These efforts help increase overall indexing online in search and create more visibility in more places for people who have not yet heard of Freedom Loan Resolution. Visitors to Findit and other members on Findit also have the ability to share content from Freedom Loan Resolution's Right Now Feed to their own social networks, furthering the reach of Freedom's content.

Another component of Freedom Loan Resolution's marketing campaign was the creation of 6 location pages on their website, FreedomLRS.com. The 6 location pages,correspond to the 6 states that Freedom Loan Resolution wanted to increase organic search results in for student debt counseling and student loan debt resolution. Each location page is titled the name of the state and includes information on the three major debt relief programs available to students: student loan forgiveness, income based payment plans, and loan consolidation. Each page is SEOed to match the services provided to give a clear picture to search engines what the page is about. Moreover, these location pages enhance Freedom Loan Resolution's overall website, providing more information to readers and gives us more places to link to on Findit to drive traffic to their website.



The above screen shot shows Freedom Loan Resolution Search Result on page 1 of Google in the #2 Spot.

Raymond Lee Marketing Coordinator at Freedom Loan Resolution stated " We selected Findit to assist us to reach as many people as possible that we can assist with our services. So many people are struggling with Student Loan debt and are unfamiliar on how to navigate with programs that are available to assist them in possibly reducing their payments or their overall debt. By selecting Findit we truly hope we can assist more people through these very tough times."

Other Debt Counselors Can Hire Findit Too

One of the most unique aspects about Findit, aside from giving its members the ability to share any content from any account to their respective social sites, is that it is truly useful and beneficial to anyone and everyone.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "Student debt counselors, debt relief lawyers, or other financial service oriented businesses can use Findit to improve their online presence and garner more business from the web. Findit was set up to help those that use it make their presence known, and it works really well for those that have a specific set of services in specific locations. When people do not have a referral, they turn to the web to find the person or company they need. If you are showing up on page one for those services, there is a pretty good chance you will start capturing more business."

All content on Findit can be crawled by Google, Yahoo and Bing and members of Findit as well as visitors to Findit can share content to their own social networking sites. This is a very important distinction from other social networking sites - when you post on closed platforms like Facebook, your content can't be shared outside of Facebook. However, when you post on Findit, you are not limiting who can see your posts and you are not limited to where you can share your posts to.

Starting Your Very Own Marketing Campaign with Findit:

Findit is free to join and members can run their own online marketing campaigns using the Findit social networking content management platform. Outside online marketing firms can also run campaigns for their clients using all of the tools Findit offers.

Clients that want to engage Findit can do so. Findit campaigns start at $1,000 per month, on a month to month basis. The minimum campaign includes a minimum of 84 pieces of content that the Findit marketing team creates.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "When we take on a new client at this price point, we will not take on another client in the same area as you that provides the same service. Because Freedom Loan Resolution has an ongoing marketing campaign with us, Findit will not take on another student debt counseling firm to do their marketing on their behalf in the same locations for the same services."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hftQ0pouXyM&t=11s

To set up your very own marketing campaign with Findit, please call 404-443-3224.

About Freedom Loan Resolution:

Freedom Loan Resolution Services provides student debt relief to students that are struggling to make ends meet. Along with housing payments, car loans, and other mandatory expenses, your student loans can be overwhelming. When you contact our student loan loan counselors, you access more than answers and sound advice-you gain an advocate. Our goals are to ensure your rights as a borrower are respected. If you have Federal Student Loans you may qualify for any of the student loan forgiveness programs that are available to borrowers. You may be eligible for principal reduction, loan forgiveness, or a complete loan discharge depending on your individual circumstance. Call Freedom Loan Resolution at 888-780-6225 to discuss your student loan debt needs. We understand the situation you are in and it can be stressful when you don't know where to turn.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., (OTC Pinksheets FDIT) owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

