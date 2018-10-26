

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Economic growth in the U.S. slowed in the third quarter, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday, although the pace of growth still exceeded economist estimates.



The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product advanced by 3.5 percent in the third quarter after surging up by 4.2 percent in the second quarter. Economists had expected GDP growth to slow to 3.3 percent.



The slowdown in the pace of growth in the third quarter came after the jump in the second quarter represented the fastest growth since a 4.9 percent spike in the third quarter of 2014.



