Avon Products Further Bolsters Finance Leadership Team with Appointment of New Vice President of Internal Audit

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) ("the Company") a globally recognized leader in direct selling of beauty and related products, today announced that Timothy Leather has been appointed Vice President, Internal Audit, effective December 3, 2018. Timothy will head Avon's global internal Audit function, an independent group reporting to the Audit Committee that helps mitigate financial, operational and compliance risk. In addition, he will be responsible for partnering with independent auditors and Avon business leaders to assess and maintain a strong controls environment across the organization. The Company also announced that Samantha Jackson, currently VP of Internal Audit, has been appointed Head of Finance for Global Functions.

"Tim has a proven track record of establishing internal audit teams to become trusted business partners, and we are pleased that he will join Avon's finance team as we continue to improve upon our risk management and internal controls processes," said Jamie Wilson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Jamie added, "We are also excited for Samantha to take on her new role, where she will be providing finance leadership to Global Supply Chain, IT, Marketing and Corporate functions. Samantha's nearly-10 years of experience with Avon uniquely prepare her to drive business performance and enhance business outcomes."

Timothy brings over two decades of experience, most recently serving as Chief Internal Auditor for Worldpay PLC. During his tenure, he rebuilt an internal audit team, including an in-house IT technology audit team, and established a risk based audit and planning approach and renewed audit methodology, while providing audit assurance and oversight for Board and Executive Committee for key technology programs. Prior to that, he served in key audit and financial roles at Travelex Group, Prysmian S.p.A., and Pirelli Group. Timothy has a Bachelor of Business in Accounting from Mitchell College, and is both a Certified Practicing Accountant and a Certified Internal Auditor.

