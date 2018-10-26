SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Interactive Whiteboards Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Promising strides made in terms of technology are making the interactive whiteboards market extremely dynamic. Such dynamism is subsequently resulting in the need to change the procurement strategy on a regular basis. This ability to adapt to changes is one of the disruptive factors affecting market sustainability. Real-time analysis of this market shows that the extensive use of interactive whiteboards in the e-learning sector is leading to the substantial growth of the category.

It has been observed that a lack of vision is resulting in bad procurement decisions when it comes to optimizing interactive whiteboards prices and appropriate supplier selection. Our procurement experts have leveraged market specific analytical tools to devise the perfect set of practices that are well-aligned with the dynamics of the interactive whiteboards market.

"We advise the buyers to engage with the suppliers who can provide proof of concept. This can help the buyers to procure the best-fit equipment while minimizing time and costs associated with the installation of interactive whiteboards in their facilities," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

Key findings in this procurement report will guide both the buyers and the suppliers and will give them the necessary market vision to devise a tangible market strategy:

Supply market competition is high due to the fragmented nature of the market

IT disruptions and changes in technology have a high impact on the category





SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category provide detailed information on the major costs and volume drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help the buyers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Interactive whiteboards market

Cost-saving opportunities

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities



Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices



Category pricing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models





