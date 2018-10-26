Regulatory News:

26 October 2018

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Lowest price paid per share (USX) Highest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 19 October 2018 3,025 44.89 45.26 45.034711 CBOE BZX Equity Exchange ("BATS 19 October 2018 2,296 44.895 45.13 44.969647 Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE 19 October 2018 499 44.92 45.15 45.003707 BATS Global Markets Secondary Exchange ("BYX 19 October 2018 4,700 44.91 45.31 45.050000 CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX 19 October 2018 5,400 44.955 44.995 44.987685 IEX ("IEXG 19 October 2018 154,929 44.85 45.3 45.082125 NASDAQ 19 October 2018 543 44.98 45.23 45.068711 NYSE National Exchange ("NSX 19 October 2018 7,342 44.89 45.25 45.043495 New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE 19 October 2018 40,295 44.84 45.31 45.003743 OTC Markets ("OTC 19 October 2018 2,471 44.89 45.23 45.051170 NYSE Arca ("PSE 19 October 2018 2,600 44.86 45.19 45.014615 CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA 19 October 2018 1,900 44.89 45.23 45.016842 CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX 22 October 2018 300 44.64 44.64 44.640000 BATS 22 October 2018 402 44.67 44.67 44.670000 BSE 22 October 2018 2,244 44.64 44.64 44.640000 NASDAQ 22 October 2018 206,354 44.505 45.19 44.685782 NYSE 22 October 2018 500 44.64 44.64 44.640000 PSE 22 October 2018 200 44.64 44.64 44.640000 XDEX 23 October 2018 2,300 43.98 44.8 44.420217 BATS 23 October 2018 400 44.05 44.81 44.572500 BSE 23 October 2018 900 44.07 44.615 44.245000 CFX 23 October 2018 400 43.98 44.78 44.382500 IEXG 23 October 2018 7,164 43.91 44.8 44.535417 NASDAQ 23 October 2018 100 44.8 44.8 44.800000 NSX 23 October 2018 107,436 43.92 44.8 44.338659 NYSE 23 October 2018 13,200 43.87 44.81 44.355379 OTC 23 October 2018 100 44.8 44.8 44.800000 Nasdaq PSX ("PHLX 23 October 2018 1,300 43.89 44.64 44.143077 PSE 23 October 2018 200 44.13 44.62 44.375000 XDEA 23 October 2018 1,500 43.97 44.8 44.344000 XDEX 24 October 2018 2,890 44.44 44.88 44.619711 BATS 24 October 2018 1,610 44.41 44.82 44.551429 BSE 24 October 2018 1,670 44.42 44.55 44.517006 BYX 24 October 2018 6,200 44.405 44.615 44.477258 CFX 24 October 2018 1,000 44.49 44.71 44.517000 IEXG 24 October 2018 13,529 44.39 44.89 44.574455 NASDAQ 24 October 2018 400 44.49 44.5 44.495000 NSX 24 October 2018 167,501 44.39 44.88 44.641911 NYSE 24 October 2018 31,690 44.41 44.86 44.590279 OTC 24 October 2018 400 44.49 44.71 44.555000 PHLX 24 October 2018 5,892 44.39 44.86 44.611052 PSE 24 October 2018 918 44.4 44.89 44.664292 XDEA 24 October 2018 1,300 44.42 44.74 44.504615 XDEX 25 October 2018 1,844 43.05 43.72 43.490347 BATS 25 October 2018 600 42.98 43.59 43.306667 BSE 25 October 2018 577 42.98 43.75 43.417244 BYX 25 October 2018 1,300 43 43.81 43.556923 CFX 25 October 2018 700 43.56 43.745 43.659286 IEXG 25 October 2018 162,325 43.03 43.9 43.624282 NASDAQ 25 October 2018 630 42.98 43.72 43.432381 NSX 25 October 2018 5,186 42.97 43.81 43.533039 NYSE 25 October 2018 13,124 43 43.85 43.586745 OTC 25 October 2018 5,100 42.99 43.81 43.503333 PSE 25 October 2018 500 43 43.72 43.400000 XDEA 25 October 2018 1,114 42.99 43.86 43.404847 XDEX

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 19, 22, 23, 24 and 25 October 2018 Investment firm: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/4311/181026_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details_calcs_Cover_page.pdf

Contacts:

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313