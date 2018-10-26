CNH Industrial N.V.: The Case IH Goodfield plant in the U.S.A. achieves Bronze Level designation in World Class Manufacturing

London, October 26, 2018

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) announces that its Case IH manufacturing facility in Goodfield, Illinois, U.S.A. has achieved Bronze Level certification in the World Class Manufacturing (WCM) program. Goodfield is not only the global center of excellence for the Case IH production of industry leading tillage and cultivation equipment, but also has a substantial Research and Development Center with resources focused on, amongst other areas, effective soil management.

After undergoing a significant expansion project in 2012, today the plant occupies a site of some 315,655 square meters and employs more than 200 people. The Goodfield plant manufacturers a range of tillage equipment which is used at key stages during the crop production cycle, including preparing seedbeds and following the harvest. The products manufactured at Goodfield are destined primarily for the domestic market while some 20% of production is exported globally.

WCM is one of the global manufacturing industry's highest standards for the integrated management of manufacturing plants and processes. It is a pillar-structured system based on continuous improvement, designed to eliminate waste and loss from the production process by identifying objectives such as zero injuries, zero defects, zero breakdowns and zero waste.

To certify improvements, a system of periodic third-party audits evaluates all the WCM pillars, forming an overall score for each plant that is the basis for three achievement levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold. This latest WCM audit noted progress and consistency across a variety of both manufacturing and managerial areas including Professional Maintenance and Competence of Organization leading to its Bronze Level designation.

