

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) on Friday confirmed it expects to deliver fewer Trent 7000 engines in the fourth quarter of 2018 than originally planned, reflecting early stage production ramp up challenges.



'As a result, we are likely to fall short of our prior engine delivery projection of approximately 550 large engine deliveries for 2018, and are now expecting to deliver approximately 500 engines,' Rolls-Royce said in a statement.



However, the company reiterated its financial guidance for 2018 profit and free cash flow as provided at the time of its interim results in August 2018.



Rolls-Royce said it's priority has always been to ensure that the Trent 7000 engine meets customer expectations on entry into service and it has seen very good performance attributes during a rigorous testing phase. The company continues to work very closely with Airbus and its customers on the details of the delivery schedule.



The company noted that while the production ramp-up issues in the fourth quarter are 'regrettable', such issues in the early stages of a new engine program are not uncommon in the industry.



However, Rolls-Royce expressed confidence that as it moves into 2019, the Trent 7000 production and delivery volumes will increase significantly to meet its customer commitments.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX