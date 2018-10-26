Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2018) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has released the remaining results from its 2018 winter diamond drilling program on the Gold Drop property, which is located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

Previously reported gold intersections from the 2018 drilling program include:

COD18-3: 14.62 grams per tonne gold over 2.1 meters

COD18-37: 8.23 grams per tonne gold over 3.95 meters

COD18-45: 50. grams per tonne gold over 2.05 meters

COD18-46: 54.9 grams per tonne gold over 1.47 meters

The latest results (refer to video) are from drill holes COD18-55 through COD18-60 which tested the continuation of the COD Vein in the area of the 2017 trench at the COD Vein in the Gold Drop Southwest Zone. The 2018 drilling program to date has been mainly focused on testing and defining the COD gold bearing Vein, a Dentonia/Jewel style quartz vein.

Trenching during 2017 exposed the northeast - southwest striking COD Vein for over a 160 meter strike length. The majority of the drill holes tested the COD Vein with significant levels of gold, silver and tellurium intersected in numerous holes as reported in previous news releases.

The 2018 drilling program also tested the continuation of the Everest Vein, which is located southwest of the COD Vein worksite. The Everest Vein 2018 drill holes are located approximately 350 to 800 meters south of the area of 2017 and 2018 COD Vein drill holes.

The Everest Vein was first discovered by company prospectors during 2017, when chip samples collected across the approximate 0.4 meter wide vein exposure returned up to 52.8 grams per tonne gold and 377 grams per tonne silver, while a grab sample of a quartz vein boulder broken off the outcrop by the excavator returned 81.8 grams per tonne gold and 630 grams per tonne silver.

High gold intersections (core length) from the 2018 winter drill program at the Everest Vein include EVE18-5, with 10.55 grams per tonne gold over 0.45 meters and EVE18-12 with 12.45 grams per tonne gold over 0.85 meters.

In addition to the gold discovered by the company at the COD and Everest Veins, gold mineralization is reported in quartz veins in the east and north regions of the property with some historic samples reported to exceed 1 ounce per ton gold.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Jack Singh, Investor Relations, at 604-720-6598, or by email at ir@ggxgold.com.

