Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2018) - Sensor Technologies (CSE: SENS) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange as Mooncor Oil and Gas under the symbol "MOO". Sensor Technologies and Fox-Tek Canada entered into an amalgamation agreement in June 2018 whereby the two companies will amalgamate and continue under the name Sensor Technologies Inc.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Sensor" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_bp2uqwbu/Sensor-Technologies-CSESENS-New-Listing

Sensor Technologies will focus on the business of Fox-Tek Canada as a technology company. Fox-Tek is currently engaged in the development, design, manufacture and sale of sensors and related monitoring instruments, and providing engineering design services, training, supervision of on-site installation and turnkey sensing systems, primarily focused on applications within the oil and gas industry.

The company's non-intrusive monitoring sensor systems helps operators track the thinning of pipelines and refinery vessels due to corrosion/erosion, strain due to bending/buckling and process pressure and temperature. The company's FT fiber optic sensor and corrosion monitoring systems allow cost-effective, 24/7 remote monitoring capabilities to improve scheduled maintenance operations, avoid unnecessary shutdowns, and prevent accidents and leaks.

The company announced that it was awarded $195,000 from 3 new contracts, 2 of which are from an existing client, one of North America's largest pipeline companies, for complete leak detection systems to monitor infrastructure. The company will provide a number of hydrocarbon leak detection cables as well as a complete instrumentation package that will be used within the confines of a small Niagara facility.

The second project for this client involves monitoring potential hydrocarbon contamination at three locations within a terminal in Alberta. The company expects this contract will grow over time as other locations that require monitoring are identified.

In the third contract for a phase two project in the nuclear space, the company will apply its FBG technology to accurately measure the pressure within an injector port. Due to the nature of the material used in the injection process, the client has decided that Sensor Technologies non-intrusive technique was required, as the danger of fluorine and its health hazards are well documented.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.fox-tek.com, contact Jay Vieira, President & CEO, at 905-275-8111 or email jay@fox-tek.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com