ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Ashtead Group PLC

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified that Ian Sutcliffe today bought 13933 ordinary shares in the Company through the London Stock Exchange. The shares were bought at an average price of 1794p per share.

Following the transaction Mr Sutcliffe's total holding of shares in the Company is 13933 ordinary shares (c. 0.003% of the issued share capital, exclusive of treasury shares).

The Notification of Dealing Form for Mr Sutcliffe may be found below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ian Sutcliffe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial Notification

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor a) Name Ashtead Group PLC b) LEI 2138007UTBN8X9K1A235 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each







ISIN GB0000536739 b) Nature of the

transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)



GBP 17.94 Volume(s)



13933 d) Aggregated information Price(s)

GBP 17.94 Volume(s)

13933 Aggregate Total

GBP 249,992.43 e) Date of the

transaction 26/10/2018 f) Place of the

transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional

Information N/A

Enquiries:

Ashtead Group Will Shaw +44 (0) 20 7726 9700