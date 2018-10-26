ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, October 26
Ashtead Group PLC
(the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Company has been notified that Ian Sutcliffe today bought 13933 ordinary shares in the Company through the London Stock Exchange. The shares were bought at an average price of 1794p per share.
Following the transaction Mr Sutcliffe's total holding of shares in the Company is 13933 ordinary shares (c. 0.003% of the issued share capital, exclusive of treasury shares).
The Notification of Dealing Form for Mr Sutcliffe may be found below.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ian Sutcliffe
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial Notification
Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Ashtead Group PLC
|b)
|LEI
|2138007UTBN8X9K1A235
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each
ISIN GB0000536739
|b)
|Nature of the
transaction
|Acquisition of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
GBP 17.94
|Volume(s)
13933
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Price(s)
GBP 17.94
|Volume(s)
13933
|Aggregate Total
GBP 249,992.43
|e)
|Date of the
transaction
|26/10/2018
|f)
|Place of the
transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|g)
|Additional
Information
|N/A
Enquiries:
Ashtead Group Will Shaw +44 (0) 20 7726 9700