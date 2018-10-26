sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 26

Ashtead Group PLC

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified that Ian Sutcliffe today bought 13933 ordinary shares in the Company through the London Stock Exchange. The shares were bought at an average price of 1794p per share.

Following the transaction Mr Sutcliffe's total holding of shares in the Company is 13933 ordinary shares (c. 0.003% of the issued share capital, exclusive of treasury shares).

The Notification of Dealing Form for Mr Sutcliffe may be found below.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameIan Sutcliffe
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial Notification
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)NameAshtead Group PLC
b)LEI2138007UTBN8X9K1A235
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each



ISIN GB0000536739
b)Nature of the
transaction		Acquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)

GBP 17.94		Volume(s)

13933
d)Aggregated informationPrice(s)
GBP 17.94		Volume(s)
13933		Aggregate Total
GBP 249,992.43
e)Date of the
transaction		 26/10/2018
f)Place of the
transaction		London Stock Exchange
g)Additional
Information		N/A

Enquiries:

Ashtead Group Will Shaw +44 (0) 20 7726 9700


