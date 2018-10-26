Lodestone Communications is delighted to announce it has been nominated in three categories at the PRCA Public Affairs Awards, including the prestigious Consultancy of the Year category.

Lodestone Communications is a strategy and public affairs agency providing sharp analysis, creative thinking and agile delivery. Its team has a combined experience of working within political parties, the media and policy, providing the perfect blend of strategic counsel and tactical implementation.

Martha Dalton, co-founder and Managing director of Lodestone Communications, said: "Lodestone was created in 2012 to disrupt the public affairs sector, pulling together bespoke, cross-party teams to provide unrivalled sharp analysis of an evolving political climate and public affairs landscape. Our nominations are testament to the strength and breadth of our team's expertise in the sector we have the skill set and experience to properly identify the causes of disruption and find the right tools for our clients to carefully navigate a path to success.

"Our approach has helped us to achieve a 90% client retention rate, over 40% growth, expand current client relationships into new business opportunities and launch new, innovative political risk products.

"This is an exciting time for our business and I'm delighted that Lodestone has been recognised as an industry leading public affairs consultancy."

As well as its nomination for Consultancy of the Year, Lodestone is a finalist in the following award categories:

Trade Body Campaign of the Year , supporting the British Poultry Council (BPC) on an integrated public affairs campaign to consolidate and enhance the reputation of the BPC, enabling greater influence over trade and labour policy, and helping to mitigate against the risks posed by Brexit.

, supporting the British Poultry Council (BPC) on an integrated public affairs campaign to consolidate and enhance the reputation of the BPC, enabling greater influence over trade and labour policy, and helping to mitigate against the risks posed by Brexit. Voluntary Sector Campaign of the Year, supporting Learning Disability Voices (LDV) on its political engagement programme and lobbying activity, which instigated a reframing of how political stakeholders from all sides perceived the sector.

The PRCA Public Affairs Awards will take place on Thursday 29 November 2018.

Lodestone currently advises organisations within the Energy, Property, Infrastructure, Higher Education, Food, FMCG, Tech, Defence, Energy, Health and Charitable sectors and has advised on major M&A transactions. Lodestone was established six years ago by co-founders David Wild, Chairman; Martha Dalton, Managing Director and Fran O'Leary, Director of Strategy and Innovation.

Lodestone has also been shortlisted for the following awards:

Ranked in the top 20 UK headquartered public affairs agencies in 2017 and 2016 by PR Week

Shortlisted for CorpComms Best Public Affairs Campaign 2017

Shortlisted for PRCA's Ethical Champions Award 2017

Shortlisted for the Drum Awards Integrated Campaign of the Year 2017

Shortlisted for PR Moments PA Firm of the Year 2016

Shortlisted for PRCA's City Financial Strategic Campaign of the Year 2016

Video Link: https://vimeo.com/295349107

Contacts:

Lodestone Communications

Orla O'Callaghan

orla.ocallaghan@lodestonecommunications.com

+44 (0)7491 727785