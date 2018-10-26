The "Innovations in Gyroscopic Survey, Solids Control Equipment, Reservoir Modeling Solution, and Fiber Optic Monitoring System" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This month's Oil and Gas TOE profiles latest gyroscopic survey technology, solid control equipment, a drone for pipeline construction, and a pump-off controller. The TOE also discusses logging-while-drilling technology, an innovative cemented product line, reservoir modeling solution, and a automation-enabled drilling system. The TOE further explains a mud-sealing cement system and a fiber optic monitoring system.

Key Topics Covered

MEMS Gyroscopic Survey Improves Drilling Efficiency Innovative Solids Control Equipment for Drilling Operation Drone Provides Aerial Analytics for Pipeline Construction Pump-off Controller Maximizes Oil and Gas Production Logging-while-drilling Technology Improves Depth of Investigation for Reservoirs Innovative Cemented Product Line Simplifies Completion Systems Customized User Interface Reservoir Modeling Solution Automation-enabled Drilling System Improves Well Placement Mud-sealing Cement System Increases Zonal Isolation Fiber Optic Monitoring System Detects Pipeline Leakages

