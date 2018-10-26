

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood has filed a lawsuit against oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), accusing the company of misleading investors about the risk that climate-change regulations posed to its business.



The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in the New York Supreme Court, alleges that Exxon for years assured investors it was accounting for the likelihood of increasingly stringent regulation of greenhouse gas emissions by rigorously and consistently applying an escalating cost of those emissions to its business planning and investment decisions.



However, Exxon did not abide by these representations, according to the lawsuit, which comes after a nearly three-year investigation.



Instead, the company did much less than it claimed, deceiving investors as to its true financial exposure to increasing regulations and policies adopted to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.



Attorney General Underwood noted that investors put their money and trust in Exxon, as the company claimed to be factoring the risk of increasing climate-change regulation into its business decisions.



The company's investors include New York State Common Retirement Fund and the New York State Teachers Retirement System, which hold Exxon shares with a combined value of about $1.5 billion.



'Instead, Exxon built a facade to deceive investors into believing that the company was managing the risks of climate change regulation to its business when, in fact, it was intentionally and systematically underestimating or ignoring them, contrary to its public representations,' Attorney General Underwood said.



The complaint also alleges that the fraud reached the highest levels of the company. Exxon's management, including former Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson, knew of the company's misrepresentations for years.



The suit seeks an order prohibiting Exxon from continuing to misrepresent its practices in this area. It also requires the company to correct its past misrepresentations, or in other words, to tell investors the truth.



In response to the lawsuit, Exxon Mobil said, 'These baseless allegations are a product of closed-door lobbying by special interests, political opportunism and the attorney general's inability to admit that a three-year investigation has uncovered no wrongdoing.'



The company added that it looks forward to refuting these claims as soon as possible and getting this 'meritless civil lawsuit' dismissed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX