

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. Serious Fraud Office lost a bid to reinstate criminal charges against Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) over a 12 billion pounds capital raising with Qatar at the height of the financial crisis in 2008.



Barclays said that the U.K. High Court has denied the Serious Fraud Office or SFO's application to reinstate in respect of all of the charges. As a result, all of the charges remain dismissed.



On 24 July 2018 Barclays announced that the SFO had made an application to the High Court seeking to reinstate all of the charges that had been brought by the Serious Fraud Office against Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC regarding matters which arose in the context of Barclays' capital raisings in 2008, such charges having been previously dismissed by the Crown Court.



The SFO said today, 'The trial of the individuals in this case will take place on 9 January 2019. Reporting restrictions and the strict liability rule of the Contempt of Court Act apply to their cases. For that reason we cannot comment on the judge's decisions.'



In August 2012 the SFO opened a criminal investigation into Barclays and its capital raising arrangements with Qatar Holding LLC and Challenger Universal Ltd in June and October 2008. The investigation also centred on a US$3 billion loan facility made available from Barclays to the State of Qatar acting through the Ministry of Economy and Finance in November 2008.



Barclays PLC and four individuals were charged on 20 June 2017 with conspiracy to commit fraud and the provision of unlawful financial assistance. On 12 February, Barclays Bank Plc was also charged with unlawful financial assistance.



On 21 May 2018 the charges against Barclays Plc and Barclays Bank Plc were dismissed by the Crown Court.



On 23 July 2018 the SFO made an application to the High Court to re-instate the charges dismissed by the Crown Court.



