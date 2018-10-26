

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Transgender rights activist Caitlyn Jenner has declared that she no more supports President Donald Trump saying that his record on the rights of transgenders in the country is disappointing.



In an oped she wrote in the Washington Post on Thursday, the former Olympic athlete and reality TV star said that despite supporting Trump during his presidential campaign, 'The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president.'



In the article titled 'I thought Trump would help trans people. I was wrong,' Jenner accused the president of using the trans community as 'political pawns', ignoring their humanity, and insulting their dignity.



Jenner recalled that Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate to claim to support the LGBTQ community, and she had 'remained hopeful' that she could work with his administration, but admitted she realized later that her position had been a 'mistake'.



The government is reportedly considering defining gender by a person's biological framework and as fixed.



'The leader of our nation has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community,' according to Jenner.



'This is politics at its worst. It is unacceptable, it is upsetting, and it has deeply, personally hurt me', she wrote.



Jenner pointed out the president's ban on trans people serving in the military, and a rollback of Obama-era protections for trans schoolchildren.



She vowed to continue to educate political and corporate leaders about the issues of homelessness, job discrimination, violence, access to health care, prejudice in housing, depression and suicide that disproportionately affects the LGBTQ community.



