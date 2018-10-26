The global canine arthritis treatment market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing prevalence of arthritis in dogs. Arthritis is one of the most common types of chronic illnesses in dogs. A study conducted by the School Veterinary Sciences, University of Buenos Aries, has shown that arthritis in dogs is very common and occurs in one out of every four dogs in the US, with the most common type being osteoarthritis. Factors such as canine obesity, genetic disorders, and traumatic injuries are also known to be the cause of osteoarthritis in dogs.

This market research report on the global canine arthritis treatment market 2019-2023also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of regenerative therapies as one of the key emerging trends in the global canine arthritis treatment market:

Global canine arthritis treatment market: Advent of regenerative therapies

The global animal healthcare market has seen strong advances in terms of the treatment of various indications in pets. One of the fastest growing and heavily researched treatment options is regenerative therapies.

"Stem cell therapy has been proven to be highly effective in humans, and as a result, various pharmaceutical companies in the global animal healthcare market are conducting research on the treatment of life-threatening disorders using stem cell therapy. In this therapy, stem cells are extracted from the abdominal fat of the pets and are purified in the laboratory before being introduced back in the animals," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases.

Global canine arthritis treatment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global canine arthritis treatment market by end-user (NSAIDs and Opioids) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 46%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period

