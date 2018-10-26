The global canine arthritis treatment market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181026005387/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global canine arthritis treatment market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing prevalence of arthritis in dogs. Arthritis is one of the most common types of chronic illnesses in dogs. A study conducted by the School Veterinary Sciences, University of Buenos Aries, has shown that arthritis in dogs is very common and occurs in one out of every four dogs in the US, with the most common type being osteoarthritis. Factors such as canine obesity, genetic disorders, and traumatic injuries are also known to be the cause of osteoarthritis in dogs.
This market research report on the global canine arthritis treatment market 2019-2023also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of regenerative therapies as one of the key emerging trends in the global canine arthritis treatment market:
Global canine arthritis treatment market: Advent of regenerative therapies
The global animal healthcare market has seen strong advances in terms of the treatment of various indications in pets. One of the fastest growing and heavily researched treatment options is regenerative therapies.
"Stem cell therapy has been proven to be highly effective in humans, and as a result, various pharmaceutical companies in the global animal healthcare market are conducting research on the treatment of life-threatening disorders using stem cell therapy. In this therapy, stem cells are extracted from the abdominal fat of the pets and are purified in the laboratory before being introduced back in the animals," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases.
Global canine arthritis treatment market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global canine arthritis treatment market by end-user (NSAIDs and Opioids) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 46%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period
Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181026005387/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
www.technavio.com