Technavio analysts forecast the global automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market to grow at a CAGR of close to 6 during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181026005394/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing demand for smart and IoT-integrated monitoring systems is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market 2018-2022. Mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronics are being increasingly used by consumers for remote monitoring, this feature requires efficient communication between various wireless and wired devices. In addition, the time taken for the exchange of data between devices is reduced considerably, which is known as M2M, an integral part of IoT.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market is the technological innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization:

Global automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market: Technological innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization

With the use of new technologies and product innovation in this space, manufacturers have introduced innovative automatic swimming pool monitoring systems in terms of design, build quality, features, and smart connectivity. Consumers do not mind spending more on a product if features such as smart monitoring, mobile app-based notification, and self-feeding mechanism are available. This trend has resulted in the premiumization of product.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on home, kitchen, and large appliances, "Premiumization improves consumer engagement with a brand. pHin by ConnectYard is a smart pool monitor that can monitor pool water chemistry 24/7 and send notification through a smartphone app. Customers can simply add pre-measured water-soluble pods, which makes the addition of chemicals easy."

Global automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market: Segmentation analysis

The global automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market research report provides market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), by end-user (residential and commercial), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, the residential segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing close to 95% of the market share. This end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 55%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period owing to the rapid economic development in emerging economies.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181026005394/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com