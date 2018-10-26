The latest report from North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center finds a surge in proposed fees for distributed generation solar customers, as increasingly complicated structures are proposed to replace net metering.From pv magazine USA An increasing number of states across the United States are undergoing changes in their policies for rooftop solar, which are often driven by utilities using a variety of means to attempt to claw back revenue from their customers who go solar and/or kill the progress of distributed solar. North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center's (NCCETC) Q3 2018 50 ...

