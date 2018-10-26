Technavio analysts forecast the global dental radiology equipment market to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181026005396/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global dental radiology equipment market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising technological advances is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global dental radiology equipment market 2019-2023. Vendors are coming up with innovative and better technologies to address the shortcomings of old systems. Therefore, new radiology equipment features less scan time and better image visualization. For instance, in February 2017, Carestream Dental, a subsidiary of Carestream Health introduced CS 8100SC 3D dental radiology equipment, which is an upgraded model of its previous model CS 8100 3D. This upgraded product features one of the fastest scanning time, which is around three seconds and is equipped with Carestream Dental imaging software, which aids in recognizing anatomical structures and can trace them automatically.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global dental radiology equipment market is the prevalence of dental conditions:

Global dental radiology equipment market: Prevalence of dental conditions

The rise in the prevalence of oral diseases such as orthodontic and periodontal diseases coupled with visits for preventive care of oral illnesses is expected to drive the market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "In the US, gum disease, which is also known as periodontal disease, is common. Around 50% of the adults aged more than 30 years have signs of it. Gum disease occurs due to infection, which later can destroy the gum and the bone that supports the tooth. In such cases, radiographic images help to diagnose severe gum diseases and stage of bone loss, which helps to further proceed with the treatment."

Global dental radiology equipment market: Segmentation analysis

The global dental radiology equipment market research report provides market segmentation by product (dental X-ray and dental CBCT) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, including dental X-ray and dental CBCT, the dental X-ray segment held the largest market share in 2018, contributing to almost 74% of the share. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for 46% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181026005396/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com