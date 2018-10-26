Gibbs Amphibians Begin Humdinga Demonstrations in Qatar

COVENTRY, England, October 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Gibbs Amphibians (Gibbs) will be demonstrating its Humdinga and Aquada High Speed Amphibious vehicles in Doha, Qatar, in response to the high level of interest from the region.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/773597/Gibbs_Humdinga_047.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/773598/Gibbs_Humdinga_031.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/773599/Gibbs_Humdinga_033.jpg )

The demonstrations will allow interested parties to experience the Humdinga and Aquada both on land and water first hand. Gibbs expects that the significant interest from the region will complement its continuing business development efforts.

The Humdinga is one of the more rugged vehicles created by Gibbs, capable both off-road and on-water. It can carry up to 9 passengers, with the signature Gibbs central driving position and can carry a tonne in payload. It reaches speeds of 40mph on water and over 80mph on land, with twin Gibbs proprietary water jets and 4WD.

Gibbs has locations in the U.K. (Nuneaton) and New Zealand, utilising engineers and expertise from both countries to continue to develop High Speed Amphibian (HSA) technology and the vehicles designed around it.

"Gibbs Amphibians has been developing High Speed Amphibian technology for over 20 years, during which we have invested hundreds of millions of pounds and over 3 million man hours in the development and maturation of the technology," Neil Jenkins, Gibbs Sports Amphibians chairman, said. "These demonstrations, and others like it, are a vital part of our continuing business development efforts. The Humdinga is primarily directed towards corporate and government customers, which means demonstrations need to happen where we can access these customer groups. The next goal is to have the Humdinga being manufactured so it can be supplied to areas with a high level of interest and demand. Our Qatar demonstrations are a direct consequence of the level of interest we have received and our business strategy."

Gibbs' efforts have resulted in more than 400 patents and patents pending on High Speed Amphibian technology worldwide. The Humdinga is a flexible platform, capable of supporting a number of applications from logistics to search and rescue, from police patrols to private leisure. It is being manufactured under license in other parts of the world but is not available to the public, or the region.

About Gibbs Amphibians

Gibbs Amphibians Ltd. is the first company in history to successfully create fully homologated vehicles that can exceed 30 mph on water as well as achieve typical speeds on land, transitioning between land and water in under 5 seconds, at the push of a button. This unique combination of innovations from several engineering disciplines, and user-friendly technology, has given Gibbs the lead as the world authority on High Speed Amphibians.

The privately held, UK based, business, founded by Alan Gibbs with Neil Jenkins, has been developing High Speed Amphibian (HSA) technology since 1994. Since then it has developed over eight different vehicles ranging from 3m to over 10m within many differing applications, including the record-breaking and award-winning Aquada, the famous Quadski and the robust Humdinga.

The Humdinga is a 4wd, 7m long, High Speed Amphibian with robust off-road and on water capabilities. It can carry up to 1000kg, depending on its configuration, which ranges from 3 to 9 seats, with the signature Gibbs central driving position. It exceeds 40 mph on water and 80 mph on the road, using a V8 diesel engine driving the wheels and twin Gibbs proprietary water jets.

More information about Gibbs, its technology and further details of all the vehicles it has created are on the website.

http://www.gibbsamphibians.com