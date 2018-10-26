The global Timut pepper market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181026005135/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global timut pepper market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing awareness of medical benefits of Timut pepper. As per various studies, the bark, fruits, and seeds of the Timut pepper plant can be used extensively in indigenous systems of medicine to treat flatulence. The bark of Timut pepper is pungent and can be used to clean teeth. The fruits and seeds of the plant can be used as aromatic tonics to cure fever and dyspepsia (indigestion). The extract of Timut fruit can also be effective in expelling roundworms. Due to its deodorant, disinfectant, and antiseptic properties, Timut pepper fruit can also be used for dental troubles and its lotion can be used to treat scabies. During the forecast period, players selling Timut pepper are expected to highlight these medical benefits to consumers, which will augment growth.

This market research report on the Global Timut Pepper Market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing popularity of Asian spices and seasoning as one of the key emerging trends in the global Timut pepper market:

Global Timut pepper market: Growing inclination toward Asian spices and seasoning

The growing prevalence of television channels such as TLC and FoodFood has made consumers aware of exotic ingredients, which can offer foods a unique flavor. Currently, the inclination of chefs in Western countries toward Asian spices and seasoning is increasing at a fast pace. Many of the chefs hosting cooking-based shows on these television channels use rare ethnic Asian ingredients, such as Timut pepper, in their recipes. This increases awareness about Asian spices among the audience many of whom also try to recreate these recipes. The growing inclination of top chefs from western countries to use Asian spices and seasonings is expected to increase the popularity of this pepper variety among retail-end-users.

"Apart from factors such as growing preference for Asian spices and seasoning, other aspects such as the use of Timut pepper among packaged food and beverage manufacturers is expected to contribute to the overall global market, during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global Timut pepper market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global Timut pepper market by application (food and beverages and other Timut pepper application) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 47%, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Americas is expected to register the highest incremental growth followed by the EMEA region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181026005135/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com