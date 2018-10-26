Corporación Aceros Arequipa S.A.: Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2018

During 3Q 2018 Revenue was S/ 653 million (+1.4% YoY). EBITDA was S/ 76 million with a margin of 11.6%, while in 9M 2018 reached S/ 254 million (+56.1% YoY). Additionally, Net Profit reached S/ 33 million and Net Margin was 5.0%, and Net Debt / EBITDA ratio reached 1.7x as of Sep, 2018

LIMA, PERU / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2018 / Corporación Aceros Arequipa S.A. ("The Company" or "Aceros Arequipa") (BVL: CORAREC1; BVL: CORAREI1) announced today its unaudited financial results corresponding to the Third Quarter ("3Q 2018") and first nine-months ("9M 2018") periods ended September 30, 2018. Financial figures are reported on a consolidated and individual basis in nominal Peruvian Soles (S/) and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The following individual statements should be read in conjunction with the Financial Statements and Notes published at the Peruvian Securities and Exchange Commission (Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores - SMV).

Revenue reached S/ 1,965.9 million (+13.9% YoY) as of 9M 2018 and S/ 653.2 million (+1.4% YoY) for 3Q 2018. Both results were driven by price recovery.

Gross Profit registered S/ 311.6 million (+41.0% YoY) as of 9M 2018. During 3Q 2018 the result was S/ 97.2 (-9.2% YoY). Gross Margin reached 15.9% (+ 3.0 p.p. YoY) as of 9M 2018. During 3Q 2018 the result was 14.9% (- 1.7 p.p. YoY).

As of 9M 2018, EBITDA reached S/ 253.7 million (+56.1% YoY). For 3Q 2018 the result was S/ 75.9 million (-11.3% YoY). As of 9M 2018, EBITDA Margin was 12.9% (+ 3.5 p.p. YoY). For 3Q 18 the result was 11.6% (- 1.7 p.p. YoY).

As of September 2018, Gross Financial Debt amounted S/ 817.7 million which culminated in a Net Debt / EBITDA ratio of 1.68x.

On September Aceros Arequipa successfully acquired an additional 66.4% stake in Comercial del Acero S.A. and reached 100% of ownership.

and reached 100% of ownership. On October 25 of 2018, the Board of Directors approved a dividend of S/ 22.6 million (+41.5% YoY).

For a full version of Aceros Arequipa's Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, please visit: http://www.acerosarequipa.com/third-quarter-2018-earnings-conference-call.html

Conference Call Information

Corporación Aceros Arequipa S.A. cordially invites you to participate in its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Monday, October 29, 2018

Time: 12:30 pm ET / 11:30 am Lima Time

1 For further information about Comercial del Acero S.A. please take a look at section V.

Dial in numbers:

From the U.S.: 1-877-830-2576

International: 1-785-424-1726

Passcode: AASA

To access the live webcast presentation, visit:

https://webcasts.eqs.com/aceros20181029

About CORPORACIÓN ACEROS AREQUIPA S.A.

CORPORACIÓN ACEROS AREQUIPA S.A., founded in 1964, is the leading Peruvian Company in production and commercialization of steel products, with exports to Bolivia and other countries in the region. Its core products are rebars and wire rod and other products for the construction industry as well as merchant bars & profiles and flat steel products. The Company has an industrial facility located in Pisco, Peru with an average per-year capacity of 850 thousand tons for its melt shop and 1,250 thousand tons in steel rolling mill. Aceros Arequipa employs over 1,100 people across its operations in Peru and subsidiaries. The Company's common and investment (non-voting) shares are listed on the Lima Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols CORAREC1 and CORAREI1, respectively.

