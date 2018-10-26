The ASSEMBLY Show: The 6th Annual ASSEMBLY Show Concludes in Rosemont, IL with Over 9,000 Registered Industry-Leading Manufacturing Professionals

Attendance up 14.5% and Exhibit Space up 15%

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2018 / The 6th Annual ASSEMBLY Show closed its annual Conference and Expo at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL with over 9,000 registered attendees. BNP Media, publishers of ASSEMBLY Magazine and producers of the event announced growth in all areas at the recent trade show and conference. The three-day event offered a dynamic educational program, the largest exhibit hall in the history of the event offering hundreds of new products and several exciting networking events all with the focus on the future of manufacturing.

"We thank our exhibitors, sponsors, speakers, attendees, advisory board, media partners, and supporting organizations who helped to make the 6th Annual ASSEMBLY Show a huge success. We received such positive feedback on the quality of the audience, the content in the education sessions, and the top-level thought leaders from across the industry who all shared important insight and ideas on continuing to move the industry forward," said Tom Esposito, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine.

Highlights of the event, included:

The ASSEMBLY Show experienced an 14.5% increase in total registrations with over 9,000 industry professionals from all 50 states and 42 countries registered to attend. Attendees represented companies including 3M, The Boeing Company, Caterpillar, Danfoss, Ford Motor Company, GE Appliances, John Deere, Kohler, Whirlpool, and hundreds of others.

The exhibit hall floor had 318 exhibitors occupying 88,000 net square feet, a 15% increase over the 2017 event. Exhibitors responded enthusiastically with over 75% of the 2018 show exhibitors renewing booth space on-site for the 2019 Show.

Over 400 people attended the two pre-show workshops on "Automated Assembly Systems," and "Robotic Assembly." Learning Theater Presentations offered a unique opportunity for exhibitors to demonstrate their company's expertise in areas related to the latest technological advances in assembly.

Eric Pope , Vice President of Operations , US Synthetic Corp . talked about Culture by Design during The ASSEMBLY Show keynote address. Pope talked to the executives in the audience about how the "shop floor is a reflection of leadership and how great people are out performing poor processes."

Attendees gathered for the Taste of Rosemont sponsored by SCHUNK and Pub Night sponsored by Festo networking events to share ideas.

Congratulations to Cincinnati Test Systems for winning 1 st Place in the New Product Awards for their QualityWorX CTS DataHub a system that collects leak testing data. 2 nd place was presented to DEPRAG for their Adaptive DFS, an automated system which installs flow-drill screws; and 3 rd place to Nordson EFD for their Film-Pak, a collapsible adhesive cartridge which reduces waste. The 12 products were chosen by the editors of ASSEMBLY magazine and voted on by the attendees at the Show.

Editors from ASSEMBLY Magazine led four guided tours for dozens of attendees. The tours were focused on Adhesives, Conveyors, Robotics and Fastening Tools.

Watch video segments about sessions, exclusive interviews, workshops, daily highlights and so much more on TAS TV.

Sponsors of the event included Gold Sponsor PROMESS; Silver Sponsors FESTO and SCHUNK; and Bronze Sponsors, Kistler, Orbitform, Schmidt Technology, as well as dozens of charter exhibitors who have been part of the show since its inception in 2013.

The 2019 ASSEMBLY Show will be held October 22-24, 2019 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY ( www.assemblymag.com ), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media ( www.bnpmedia.com ), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries. For more information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com.

