Ganapati plc - Unaudited Interim Results Six Months Ended 31 July 2018

26 October 2018

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 July 2018

Ganapati today announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 July 2018.

Chairman's Statement

Review of the Six Months Period ended 31 July 2018

Ganapati continues to develop its creation of online games with multiple popular content. Its advantage is its use and understanding of Japanese history and culture. It is continuing its global expansion with the opening of an office in Taiwan on 3 August 2018. Ganapati is planning an Initial Coin Offer ("ICO") through its wholly owned subsidiary GanaEight Coin Limited and expects to launch in Q2 next year.

Financial Review

The unaudited results for the six-month period ended 31 July 2018 show a loss of £3,555,475 (six months to 31 July 2917: (£4,541,031). The loss per share was (11p) (six months to 31 July 2017 (£14p)).

Total income was £2,192,619 (six months to 31 July 2017: £2,186,278. Net liabilities at the end of the period under review were £35,455,955 (as at 31 July 2017: £21,598,900).

The Company continues to rely on the bonds bought by Japanese investors. These have a two-year maturity date with an option to renew for a future year. Your directors are pleased to report a healthy demand both for bond extensions and the placing of bonds with new investors. Ganapati had cash reserves at the end of the period under review of £2,006,593 (as at 31 July 2017: £1,906,053.

As the revenues from the sale of games increase and the potential proceeds from the ICO in Spring 2019 are received, your directors believe that the requirement for the placing of new bonds will diminish and eventually disappear.

The Company's shares are traded on the NEX Exchange Growth Market based in London.

Review of Operations

The basic strategic direction of the Company remains unchanged. This includes the further development of software ("Apps") for the social media and consumer games markets: BUZZ POP, a free app for communications involving video messaging, Zapppi, an instant billboard commentary service and MY list, a curation service for the building up of lists.

The subsidiary companies in Estonia and Malta are continuing their work in designing and marketing games. The Company is represented at iGaming shows across the world. The location of the Company's offices in Los Angeles, Curacao and Taiwan gives Ganapati a global presence. The Company's Head Offices are in London and Tokyo.

Ganapati has announced that it is entering into the blockchain Industry with the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary company, GanaEight Coin Limited, which is based in Malta. Its mission is to create an innovative model for the next generation of online casinos.

Post Period End Events

The main operational events have been covered in the sections above.

Corporate Governance

The review of the membership of the Audit, Nominations and Remuneration Committees has been deferred due to the rapid expansion of the Company. It will be completed before the end of the current trading year.

Risk Assessment

Your Directors continue to monitor the three main areas of risk to a possible loss of value of the shares, as follows, in the light of these encouraging results:

Firstly, the generation of revenues from the sale of games does not meet the Company's forecasts.

Secondly, the control of overheads is not maintained.

Thirdly, if there is a sudden change in attitude amongst Japanese bond investors.

At the present time, your Directors believe that there is no evidence that any of the above situations apply to the Company although they continue to maintain a strict monitoring of all three situations.

Outlook

Given the political uncertainty in the UK caused by Brexit, Ganapati will not be affected by the outcome of Brexit, and staff employment is expected to remain the same following potential new immigration laws imposed in the United Kingdom.

The Board of Directors remain positive for the remainder of the financial year to January 2019 and beyond. Although taking place after the end of the period under review, Ganapati is now generating revenues from the sale of games.

The Directors vision is to build an initial revenue-generating global business which will create value for all stakeholders, and believes that the global nature of the business, continues to provide opportunities for Ganapati's future growth.

If your Directors are able to maintain and develop a business which generates high revenues whilst holding the overhead structure, the future looks promising with the added benefit of GanaEight Coin Limited ICO expected in Q2 next year. That is being organised but must, at this stage, remain speculative.

Tony Drury

Chairman

26 October 2018

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2018

Unaudited

6 months

ended

31 July

2018 Unaudited

6 months

ended

31 July

2017 Audited

Year ended

31 January

2018 Notes £ £ £ Turnover 2,192,619 2,186,278 2,947,724 Administrative expenses (5,321,902) (4,916,666) (17,733,006) Operating loss (3,129,283) (2,730,388) (14,785,282) Other income 520,438 - 844,603 Interest receivable 3 2 3 Interest payable (51,221) (760,199) (297,620) Loss on ordinary activities before taxation (2,660,063) (3,490,585) (14,238,296) Taxation (800,442) (1,044,331) - Loss on ordinary activities after taxation (3,460,505) (4,534,916) (14,238,296) Non-controlling interests (94,970) (6,115) (20,585) Loss for the financial period (3,555,475) (4,541,031) (14,258,881) Basic loss per share, pence 4 (11) (14) (45)

There are no items of other comprehensive income.

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2018

Ordinary share capital Share

premium Retained deficit Minority Non-controlling interest Total

Equity £ £ £ £ £ At 31 January 2018 319,926 396,526 (32,726,027) 109,095 (31,900,480) Loss for the period - - (3,460,505) (94,970) (3,555,475) At 31 July 2018 319,926 396,526 (36,186,532) 14,125 (35,455,955)

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 JULY 2018

Unaudited

6 months

ended

31 July

2018 Unaudited

6 months

ended

31 July

2017 Audited

Year ended

31 January

2018 Notes £ £ £ NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets 19,154,071 19,277,891 14,535,008 Tangible assets 243,590 147,663 247,848 Investments - - - 19,397,661 19,425,554 14,782,856 CURRENT ASSETS Debtors 2,947,678 1,977,430 2,567,875 Cash and cash equivalents 2,006,593 1,906,053 1,311,230 4,954,271 3,883,483 3,879,105 CURRENT LIABILITIES Creditors (3,856,673) (861,205) (2,794,235) NET CURRENT ASSETS 1,097,598 3,022,277 1,084,870 Total assets less current liabilities 20,495,259 22,447,831 15,867,726 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Loans (55,951,214) (44,046,731) (47,768,206) NET ASSETS (35,455,955) (21,598,900) (31,900,480) EQUITY Ordinary share capital 3 319,926 319,926 319,926 Share premium 396,526 994,726 396,526 Non-controlling interest 14,125 94,625 109,095 Retained deficit (36,186,532) (23,008,177) (32,726,027) TOTAL EQUITY (35,455,955) (21,598,900) (31,900,480)

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2018

Unaudited

6 months

ended

31 July

2018 Unaudited

6 months

ended

31 July

2017 Audited

Year ended

31 January

2018 £ £ £ OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss for the period (3,460,505) (4,541,031) (14,238,296) Adjusted for: Depreciation charge 12,456 14,917 92,181 Amortisation & impairment of intangibles - - 5,000,000 Finance income (3) (2) (3) Finance cost 51,221 760,199 297,620 Tax charge 800,442 1,044,331 - Non-controlling interest (94,970) 6,115 - (2,691,359) (2,715,471) (8,848,498) Working capital adjustments: Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables (379,803) 35,914 (599,791) Increase in trade and other payables 1,062,438 88,272 17,345,679 (2,008,724) (2,591,285) 7,897,390 Taxation paid (812,898) (996,850) (154,319) Net Interest paid (51,218) (760,197) (297,620) Net cash used in operating activities (2,872,840) (4,348,332) 7,445,451 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payments to acquire intangible assets (4,614,805) (5,179,706) (5,999,773) Payments to acquire tangible assets - (44,323) (225,050) Proceeds on disposal of fixed assets & other - - 3,260 Net cash used in investing activities (4,614,805) (5,224,029) (6,221,563) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issue of shares - - 11,729 New loans/(repayment of loans) 8,183,008 9,102,403 (2,300,398) Net cash generated by financing activities 8,183,008 9,102,403 (2,288,669) Increase / (decrease) in cash 695,363 (469,958) (1,064,781) Cash at the beginning of the year 1,311,230 2,376,011 2,376,011 Cash at the end of the year 2,006,593 1,906,053 1,311,230

NOTES TO THE INTERIM RESULTS

1. Interim accounts

The financial information set out in this interim report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The group's statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2018, prepared under FRS 102, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

Copies of the interim report are available to view and download from the Company's website: www.ganapatiplc.com.

2. Accounting policies

The interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of FRS 102, including Financial Reporting Standard 104, "Interim Financial Reporting", and on the same basis and using the same accounting policies as used in the financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2018.

The interim financial statements have not been audited or reviewed in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagement 2410 issued by the Auditing Practices Board.

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention. The Directors believe that the going concern basis is appropriate for the preparation of the financial statements as the Company is in a position to meet all its liabilities as they fall due.

3. Share capital

Share capital Share premium £ £

Allotted, called up and fully paid 31,992,653 ordinary shares of 1p each 319,926 396,526 319,926 396,526

4. Loss per share

The basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of shares in issue.

Six months ended

31 July

2018

(unaudited) Six months ended

31 July

2017

(unaudited) Year ended

31 January

2018

(audited) Weighted average number of shares in the period 31,992,653 31,992,653 31,468,846 Total loss attributable to equity shareholders of the Company (£3,460,505) (£4,541,031) (£14,258,881)

Basic loss per share: (11p) (14p) (45p)

5. Unrealised foreign exchange loss on borrowings

Unrealised foreign exchange loss on borrowings represents an exchange difference on loans denominated in Japanese Yen.

6. Dividends

No interim dividend will be paid.