Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 26 October 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 123,617 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.5000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.8000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.3353

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,402,715,899 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,402,715,899 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

26 OCTOBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3264 26.40 16:26:21 London Stock Exchange 3370 26.40 16:23:55 London Stock Exchange 174 26.40 16:19:10 London Stock Exchange 3280 26.40 16:18:16 London Stock Exchange 991 26.40 16:12:00 London Stock Exchange 872 26.40 16:11:24 London Stock Exchange 475 26.40 16:11:24 London Stock Exchange 909 26.40 16:11:24 London Stock Exchange 2959 26.40 16:06:14 London Stock Exchange 801 26.45 15:56:11 London Stock Exchange 315 26.45 15:55:48 London Stock Exchange 335 26.45 15:55:48 London Stock Exchange 1635 26.45 15:55:48 London Stock Exchange 170 26.45 15:55:48 London Stock Exchange 3483 26.45 15:42:27 London Stock Exchange 3145 26.45 15:33:25 London Stock Exchange 542 26.45 15:33:25 London Stock Exchange 1902 26.45 15:27:16 London Stock Exchange 822 26.45 15:18:11 London Stock Exchange 1074 26.45 15:18:11 London Stock Exchange 1008 26.45 14:44:00 London Stock Exchange 1104 26.45 13:41:33 London Stock Exchange 4100 26.50 13:41:27 London Stock Exchange 5458 26.50 13:41:27 London Stock Exchange 392 26.45 13:07:46 London Stock Exchange 1500 26.45 13:07:45 London Stock Exchange 1899 26.45 13:02:37 London Stock Exchange 298 26.40 12:48:11 London Stock Exchange 1997 26.40 12:23:24 London Stock Exchange 21371 26.50 12:02:15 London Stock Exchange 1647 26.45 11:52:00 London Stock Exchange 13856 26.45 10:59:52 London Stock Exchange 2959 26.50 10:43:10 London Stock Exchange 3251 26.45 10:36:11 London Stock Exchange 19164 26.00 09:36:39 London Stock Exchange 2988 26.05 09:36:35 London Stock Exchange 3172 26.05 09:36:35 London Stock Exchange 564 26.00 08:57:17 London Stock Exchange 2671 26.00 08:57:17 London Stock Exchange 3700 25.80 08:25:18 London Stock Exchange

-ends-