Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,298 Euro		-0,002
-0,50 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, October 26

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:26 October 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):123,617
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.5000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.8000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.3353

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,402,715,899 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,402,715,899 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

26 OCTOBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
326426.4016:26:21London Stock Exchange
337026.4016:23:55London Stock Exchange
17426.4016:19:10London Stock Exchange
328026.4016:18:16London Stock Exchange
99126.4016:12:00London Stock Exchange
87226.4016:11:24London Stock Exchange
47526.4016:11:24London Stock Exchange
90926.4016:11:24London Stock Exchange
295926.4016:06:14London Stock Exchange
80126.4515:56:11London Stock Exchange
31526.4515:55:48London Stock Exchange
33526.4515:55:48London Stock Exchange
163526.4515:55:48London Stock Exchange
17026.4515:55:48London Stock Exchange
348326.4515:42:27London Stock Exchange
314526.4515:33:25London Stock Exchange
54226.4515:33:25London Stock Exchange
190226.4515:27:16London Stock Exchange
82226.4515:18:11London Stock Exchange
107426.4515:18:11London Stock Exchange
100826.4514:44:00London Stock Exchange
110426.4513:41:33London Stock Exchange
410026.5013:41:27London Stock Exchange
545826.5013:41:27London Stock Exchange
39226.4513:07:46London Stock Exchange
150026.4513:07:45London Stock Exchange
189926.4513:02:37London Stock Exchange
29826.4012:48:11London Stock Exchange
199726.4012:23:24London Stock Exchange
2137126.5012:02:15London Stock Exchange
164726.4511:52:00London Stock Exchange
1385626.4510:59:52London Stock Exchange
295926.5010:43:10London Stock Exchange
325126.4510:36:11London Stock Exchange
1916426.0009:36:39London Stock Exchange
298826.0509:36:35London Stock Exchange
317226.0509:36:35London Stock Exchange
56426.0008:57:17London Stock Exchange
267126.0008:57:17London Stock Exchange
370025.8008:25:18London Stock Exchange

