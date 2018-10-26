

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Friday's session with a substantial loss, following yesterday's brief recovery. Global markets are under pressure due to the continued slide in the U.S. markets. The latest drop on Wall Street came in reaction to disappointing earnings from companies like Amazon.com and Google parent Alphabet.



The euro area economy is projected to grow at a slightly slower pace this year and next, according to survey of professional forecasters, published by the European Central Bank.



Real GDP growth expectations revised down for 2018 to 2 percent from 2.2 percent and that for next year to 1.8 percent from 1.9 percent. Meanwhile, the estimate for 2020 was retained at 1.6 percent.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.76 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.93 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.72 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.94 percent and the CAC of France fell 1.29 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 1.40 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.47 percent.



In Frankfurt, Volkswagen finished unchanged after it struck a slew of deals to streamline its new Traton unit.



BASF declined 0.32 percent. The chemicals giant cut its FY18 earnings view after reporting a 10 percent fall in third-quarter net income.



In Paris, auto parts maker Valeo plunged 21.02 percent after issuing its second profit waning in three months.



Peer Faurecia sank 5.74 percent after it agreed to buy Japan's Clarion.



Altran Technologies soared 15.36 percent after delivering a solid performance in the third quarter, with 10.4 percent organic growth in revenue.



In London, Royal Bank of Scotland tumbled 4.09 percent as it warned of uncertain economic outlook after reporting lower-than-expected profit for the third quarter.



Glencore slid 0.12 percent after lowering its oil production guidance. British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines Group dipped 0.31 percent as it reported strong third-quarter trading results despite rising costs.



Steel giant ArcelorMittal fell 3.49 percent in Amsterdam after it won a bid to takeover India's debt-laden Essar Steel.



Home appliances giant Electrolux sank 4.08 percent in Stockholm. The company trimmed its market demand expectations after reporting a 19 percent fall in third-quarter net profit.



Oil and gas company Eni rose 1.07 percent in Milan after cutting its 2018-output growth target.



Cement giant LafargeHolcim rallied 2.91 percent in Zurich. The company's recurring EBITDA for the third-quarter increased 5.2 percent to 1.867 billion Swiss francs.



Germany's consumer confidence is set to remain stable in November, despite Brexit and trade disputes weighing on economic and income expectations.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index came in at 10.6 in November, the same as seen in October, survey data from the market research group GfK showed Friday. The score was forecast to drop to 10.5.



French consumer confidence improved marginally in October, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday. The consumer sentiment index rose to 95 in October from 94 in September. The score came in line with expectations.



Economic growth in the U.S. slowed in the third quarter, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday, although the pace of growth still exceeded economist estimates.



The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product advanced by 3.5 percent in the third quarter after surging up by 4.2 percent in the second quarter. Economists had expected GDP growth to slow to 3.3 percent.



Consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated by slightly more than initially estimated in the month of October, the University of Michigan revealed in a report released on Friday. The report said the consumer sentiment index for October was downwardly revised to 98.6 from the preliminary reading of 99.0.



Economists had expected the consumer sentiment index to be unrevised at 99.0, which was still down from 100.1 in September.



