

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a weak start Friday, but recovered some ground in the early afternoon. Like the rest of Europe, the Swiss market ended the day in the red.



Global markets are under pressure due to the continued slide in the U.S. markets. The latest drop on Wall Street came in reaction to disappointing earnings from companies like Amazon.com and Google parent Alphabet.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.47 percent Friday and finished at 8,665.80. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.43 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.37 percent.



Cement giant LafargeHolcim rallied 2.9 percent. The company's recurring EBITDA for the third-quarter increased 5.2 percent to 1.867 billion Swiss francs.



Swatch Group climbed 0.7 percent and rival Richemont added 0.3 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished in negative territory. Novartis declined 0.5 percent, Nestle fell 0.3 percent and Roche lost 0.2 percent.



ABB was among the weakest performing stocks of the session, dropping 2.8 percent.



UBS weakened by 1.8 percent and Credit Suisse slid 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, Julius Baer gained 0.4 percent.



Swiss Re and Zurich Insurance fell 1.2 percent each and Swiss Life lost 0.5 percent.



