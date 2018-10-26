Wentworth Resources Limited: Completion of Re-Domicile, Name Change and Notice of Suspension

PRESS RELEASE



26 October 2018

WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC

("Wentworth" or the "Company")

Completion of Re-Domicile, Name Change and Notice of Suspension

Wentworth, the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: WRL) and AIM (AIM: WRL) listed independent, East Africa-focused oil & gas company, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its re-domicile from Alberta, Canada to Jersey, Channel Islands (the "Re-Domicile").

Following the Re-Domicile, the Company has become a public limited company incorporated under the Companies (Jersey) Law, 1991 (as amended) and has completed its name change from Wentworth Resources Limited to Wentworth Resources plc. The Company's new articles of association adopted by the general meeting in connection with the approval of the Re-Domicile have entered into force.

The Company's new organisation number is 127571 and the Company's registered office in Jersey is 4th Floor, St Paul's Gate, 22 - 24 New Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 4TR, the office of the Company's corporate administrator in Jersey.

Trading in the Company's shares will be suspended from start of trading on AIM and the Oslo Stock Exchange on 29 October 2018 as the Company applies for new ISIN, SEDOL and LEI codes.

An application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of the Company's Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM following the Re-Domicile ("Admission"). Admission is expected to take place at 8.00am (GMT) / 9.00am (CET) on 2 November 2018 (or such later date as may be agreed between the Company and AIM) and trading in the Company's shares is expected to recommence on both AIM and the Oslo Stock Exchange from that time. Following Admission, the Company's ticker for both the Oslo Stock Exchange and AIM will be "WEN".

For a description of the principal attributes of the share capital of the Company following the Re-Domicile, please refer to the Management Information Circular, dated 21 August 2018, available on the Company's website. A "Questions and Answers" or "Q&A" sheet on the practical effect of the Re-Domicile for shareholders is now available on the Company's website at https://www.wentworthresources.com/faq.php (https://www.wentworthresources.com/faq.php).

Further announcements will be made in relation to the new ISIN and other codes and Admission and recommencement of trading in due course.

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Wentworth Bob McBean,

Executive Chairman







Eskil Jersing,

Chief Executive Officer







Katherine Roe,

Chief Financial Officer rpm@wentworthresources.com (mailto:rpm@wentworthresources.com)







eskil.jersing@wentworthresources.com (mailto:eskil.jersing@wentworthresources.com)

+44 7717 847623







katherine.roe@wentworthresources.com (mailto:katherine.roe@wentworthresources.com)

+44 7841 087 230



Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited



AIM Nominated Adviser and Broker (UK)

Callum Stewart

Ashton Clanfield

Simon Mensley



+44 (0) 20 7710 7600



Peel Hunt LLP



Broker (UK)

Richard Crichton

Ross Allister



+44 (0) 20 7418 8900



Vigo



Investor Relations Adviser (UK)

Patrick d'Ancona

Chris McMahon

Kate Rogucheva



+44 (0) 20 7930 0230

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded (OSE: WRL, AIM: WRL), independent oil & gas company with natural gas production; exploration and appraisal opportunities, all in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania and northern Mozambique.

Inside Information

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by Wentworth to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 ("MAR"). On the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information. The words "expect", "anticipate", believe", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "forecast", "plan", and similar expressions are used to identify forward looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made in light of management's experience, current conditions and expected future development in the areas in which Wentworth is currently active and other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Wentworth undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcome will not occur, including some of which are beyond Wentworth's control. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in exploration, development and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the imprecision of resource and reserve estimates, assumptions regarding the timing and costs relating to production and development as well as the availability and price of labour and equipment, volatility of and assumptions regarding commodity prices and exchange rates, marketing and transportation risks, environmental risks, competition, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and changes in applicable law. Additionally, there are economic, political, social and other risks inherent in carrying on business in Tanzania and Mozambique. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could vary or differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. See Wentworth's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017, available on Wentworth's website, for further description of the risks and uncertainties associated with Wentworth's business.

Notice



Neither the Oslo Stock Exchange nor the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange has reviewed this press release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

