

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Despite the sell-off by the broader markets, shares of Intel Corp. (INTC) are seeing notable strength in afternoon trading on Friday. Intel is currently up by 3.6 percent, climbing further off the one-year closing low set on Wednesday.



The advance by Intel comes after the semiconductor giant reported better than expected third quarter results and raised its full-year guidance.



Intel reported adjusted third quarter earnings of $1.40 per share on revenues of $19.2 billion, while analysts had expected earnings of $1.15 per share on revenues of $18.1 billion.



The company also forecast full-year earnings of $4.53 per share on revenues of $71.2 billion compared to expectations for earnings of $4.16 per share on revenues of $69.5 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX